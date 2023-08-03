League of Friends donate new equipment to Alnwick Infirmary
Members of the League of Friends of the Alnwick Hospital have made two presentations recently.
Alan Fortune, Paul Toward and chairman Anne Harper presented a set of adjustable stairs to Nicky Dinsdale of the physiotherapy department at Alnwick Infirmary.
They also presented three ambulatory chairs and a blood pressure monitoring machine to the outpatients department at the hospital. Pictured receiving the equipment are staff nurse Des Morton and nursing assistant Sassie Strong.
The charity has raised thousands of pounds since it was officially formed in 1956.