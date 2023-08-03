News you can trust since 1854
BREAKING
Love Island winter series ‘axed’ due to low ratings
Wilko on the brink of collapse putting 12,000 jobs at risk
Canada PM Justin Trudeau and wife Sophie to separate after 18 years
Pee-wee Herman star Paul Reuben dies at the age of 70
Back to school - teachers strikes finally over
Madonna 'lucky to be alive' after battle with bacterial infection

League of Friends donate new equipment to Alnwick Infirmary

Members of the League of Friends of the Alnwick Hospital have made two presentations recently.
By Ian Smith
Published 3rd Aug 2023, 15:58 BST- 1 min read
Updated 3rd Aug 2023, 15:58 BST

Alan Fortune, Paul Toward and chairman Anne Harper presented a set of adjustable stairs to Nicky Dinsdale of the physiotherapy department at Alnwick Infirmary.

They also presented three ambulatory chairs and a blood pressure monitoring machine to the outpatients department at the hospital. Pictured receiving the equipment are staff nurse Des Morton and nursing assistant Sassie Strong.

The charity has raised thousands of pounds since it was officially formed in 1956.