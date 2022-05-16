Latest food hygiene rates for 16 Northumberland restaurants, cafes and pubs

The Food Standards Agency has issued new hygiene ratings for a range of local eateries.

By Amanda Bourn
Monday, 16th May 2022, 12:03 pm
Updated Monday, 16th May 2022, 12:13 pm

The ratings are issued following an unannounced inspection and aim to help people make more informed choices about where they eat and buy food.

The scheme gives businesses a rating from 5 to 0 which is displayed at their premises and online. They are:

5 – hygiene standards are very good

Outlets should display a Food Standards Agency rating sticker in their window.

4 – hygiene standards are good

3 – hygiene standards are generally satisfactory

2 – some improvement is necessary

1 – major improvement is necessary

0 – urgent improvement is required

The following ratings have been given to seven restaurants, cafes or canteens:

• Rated 5: Gingerbread Coffee House at 14 Market Place, Red Row, rated on May 5

• Rated 5: La Torre at Millfield Court, Bedlington, rated on May 3

• Rated 5: Cafe No 6 at 6 Market Place, Corbridge, rated on April 29

• Rated 5: Tea & Tipple at 18 Market Place, Corbridge, rated on April 29

• Rated 5: Leos at 20 Avenue Road, Seaton Delaval, rated on April 28

• Rated 5: Chatter Box Cafe at Staithes Lane, Low Stanners, Morpeth; rated on April 26

• Rated 2: C-Breeze at 28-32 Main Street, Tweedmouth, rated on April 7

Four ratings have been handed to pubs, bars or nightclubs:

• Rated 5: Tower Tavern at Cresswell, rated on May 5

• Rated 5: Masons Arms at 3 Dial Place, Warkworth, rated on May 4

• Rated 5: The Angler's Arms at Kielder, rated on April 29

• Rated 5: Ye Olde Fat Ox Inn at Holywell, rated on April 28

And five takeaways have been assessed:

• Rated 5: Subway at 3 Market Place West, Morpeth, rated on May 10

• Rated 5: Fish & Chips at No 10 (Carlo's) at 10 Newmarket, Morpeth, rated on May 3

• Rated 5: Loon Wah House Chinese Takeaway at 41 Front Street, Prudhoe, rated on April 27

• Rated 5: Carlo's Pizzeria at Double Row, Seaton Delaval, rated on April 26

• Rated 5: Pizza King at 56 Delaval Terrace, Blyth, rated on April 26

