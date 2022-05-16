Latest food hygiene rates for 16 Northumberland restaurants, cafes and pubs

The ratings are issued following an unannounced inspection and aim to help people make more informed choices about where they eat and buy food.
The scheme gives businesses a rating from 5 to 0 which is displayed at their premises and online. They are:
5 – hygiene standards are very good
4 – hygiene standards are good
3 – hygiene standards are generally satisfactory
2 – some improvement is necessary
1 – major improvement is necessary
0 – urgent improvement is required
The following ratings have been given to seven restaurants, cafes or canteens:
• Rated 5: Gingerbread Coffee House at 14 Market Place, Red Row, rated on May 5
• Rated 5: La Torre at Millfield Court, Bedlington, rated on May 3
• Rated 5: Cafe No 6 at 6 Market Place, Corbridge, rated on April 29
• Rated 5: Tea & Tipple at 18 Market Place, Corbridge, rated on April 29
• Rated 5: Leos at 20 Avenue Road, Seaton Delaval, rated on April 28
• Rated 5: Chatter Box Cafe at Staithes Lane, Low Stanners, Morpeth; rated on April 26
• Rated 2: C-Breeze at 28-32 Main Street, Tweedmouth, rated on April 7
Four ratings have been handed to pubs, bars or nightclubs:
• Rated 5: Tower Tavern at Cresswell, rated on May 5
• Rated 5: Masons Arms at 3 Dial Place, Warkworth, rated on May 4
• Rated 5: The Angler's Arms at Kielder, rated on April 29
• Rated 5: Ye Olde Fat Ox Inn at Holywell, rated on April 28
And five takeaways have been assessed:
• Rated 5: Subway at 3 Market Place West, Morpeth, rated on May 10
• Rated 5: Fish & Chips at No 10 (Carlo's) at 10 Newmarket, Morpeth, rated on May 3
• Rated 5: Loon Wah House Chinese Takeaway at 41 Front Street, Prudhoe, rated on April 27
• Rated 5: Carlo's Pizzeria at Double Row, Seaton Delaval, rated on April 26
• Rated 5: Pizza King at 56 Delaval Terrace, Blyth, rated on April 26