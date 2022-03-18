Labyrinth drawing sessions planned on Bamburgh beach

Labyrinth drawing.

Jacqueline Kurio, from Wooler, provides labyrinth sessions for schools, businesses, organisations, families, and individuals.

And she believes the positivity they can create is more important than ever in a post-Covid world.

"There is so much going on in our lives and the world at the moment with record numbers of people enduring mental anguish,” she says.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Jacqueline Kurio.

"Labyrinths are an accessible way for people to feel uplifted, and part of something bigger than our own individual stories.

"The whole thrust of my labyrinth offerings is that after just one session with me, a person will leave with all the tools they need to start their own labyrinth practice should they wish to.”

She is planning sessions on ‘learning to draw and walk labyrinths’ at Bamburgh beach from the spring equinox later this month.

She is also installing a walkable labyrinth in the garden of Lady Waterford Hall in Ford as part of an art trail event at the end of April.

Jacqueline continued: "My business name - Living Earth Labyrinths - reflects the view that the world we live in is fundamentally alive, with humans as one part or aspect of this living fabric of reality.

"Stepping into a labyrinth is to step into greater relationship, both with yourself and the living earth. Drawing and walking labyrinths on the beach is an especially powerful act of healing and connection.”