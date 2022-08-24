Kids seeking mental health support

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mental health figures.

NHS Digital figures show 4,740 children and young people had at least one contact with mental health services in the NHS Northumberland CCG area in the 12 months to May.

Although this is down from 4,760 in April it is a one per cent rise from the 4,715 in July last year,

Nationally, the number of children who had contact with mental health services in the last year rose by 21% to 690,000.

The number of children waiting for contact with mental health services also reached a new high of 460,000 in May.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In Northumberland, 3,140 children were waiting to be seen after being referred by a GP or other health professional.

Children's mental health charity YoungMinds said the impact of lockdowns during the coronavirus pandemic has affected young people's mental health, leading to a huge number needing support.

Olly Parker, head of external affairs, said: "The pandemic has certainly deepened the crisis in young people’s mental health, with huge disruption to students’ education, many of whom were also dealing with multiple pressures like difficult home environments, bereavement and other trauma.

"The reality is that we are seeing more young people struggling to get treatment and support for their mental health and waiting for the Government to take action and end this intensifying crisis."