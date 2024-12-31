Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The new year is a time for many to begin healthy habits, try new forms of exercise and rid yourself of the post-Christmas blues.

Here are 10 yoga and Pilates studios or pop-up events around Northumberland – perfect for beginners looking to add some wellness and intentional movement into their lives, or seasoned pros looking to get back into it this January.

Three By One: Beadnell beach Pilates and ‘stretch and swim’ sessions

Laura hosts regular pop-up, beach Pilates sessions on Beadnell beach so you can get that much needed fresh air, as well as good exercise. She also hosts sunrise ‘stretch and swims’, as well as regular ‘yogalates’ at Ellingham Village Hall for those opting not to brave the cold.

Hotpod Yoga: Morpeth

On the opposite end of the spectrum, you can stay warm and toasty at Hotpod Yoga in Morpeth. The company provide yoga classes for all abilities in pods heated to your body heat at 37°C to increase flexibility and endorphin production.

Tru Physiotherapy and Yoga: Alnwick

Independent yoga and Pilates studio located on Fenkle Street, Tru offers unique classes such as aerial yoga, sound baths for meditation and calm, as well as ‘yoga nidra’ – a class aimed at slowing down and promoting ‘yogic sleep’.

Jilates – Pilates with Jill: Bedlington

Jill offers in-person classes in her studio on Station Road, as well as online courses for those unable to attend physically. She is currently offering 31 days of online Pilates for £25, starting on January, 1st to well and truly kick-start the new year.

Deb Yoga: Alnwick, Amble and Loughoughton

Deb Yoga is offering yoga classes with beginner options starting again on the 6th of January, as well as mat Pilates classes in Alnwick, Amble and Loughoughton.

Core Pilates with MJ: Berwick

For those preferring to exercise in a more intimate setting, or seeking extra support – Core Pilates with MJ offer private and semi-private classes, as well as offering small group sessions in Wooler.

Melissa Black: Morpeth

The ‘Melissa Black Method’ was formed as a unique approach to fitness for women. With qualifications as a yoga teacher, and ballet coach, Melissa offers pop-up Barre classes, which combine elements of yoga, Pilates, ballet and strength training.

Mother Nurture: Shilbottle

These classes specialise in pregnancy and pre-natal yoga for women as well as massage therapy and birth preparation sessions, hosted by Lucy Maresh, outdoors, online and at studio – A Space To Be, Shilbottle.

Kajoma: Corbridge

Kajoma in Corbridge are one of the only studios to provide increasingly popular reformer Pilates classes, both in group settings and privately.

Form and Flow: Hexham

If reformer Pilates is what you’re looking for, Form and Flow in Hexham are also offering classes, as well as a private personal training gym and massage therapies.