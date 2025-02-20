Cases of norovirus have reached a record high 🏥

Hospitals have been hit with a “storm” of norovirus cases.

The number of beds taken up by patients with norovirus in England reached a record high last week.

Over 1,000 patients a day were in hospital with norovirus, more than double as this time last year.

Norovirus cases are still surging across the UK, with data from the UKHSA revealing that case numbers are 23.5% higher than the previous two week period, with the over 65’s largely affected.

NHS England has warned it has been “hit by a storm” of infections, with the number of beds taken up by patients reaching a record high last week. An average of 1,160 patients a day were in hospital with norovirus, up 22% on the previous week (948) and more than double the same period last year (509).

Amy Douglas, Lead Epidemiologist at UKHSA, said: “Norovirus cases are still exceptionally high and continue to rise, though we are hopeful that the school half term provides a break. It remains important to take steps to avoid passing on the infection.”

What are the symptoms of norovirus?

Norovirus has an incubation period of 12 to 48 hours, meaning that symptoms can come on suddenly. They can include: vomiting, diarrhoea, abdominal pain, a high temperature, headache and aches and pains.

In can cause complications for those in vulnerable groups such as young children, older people or those who are immunocompromised, as there is a risk of dehydration which may require hospitalisation.

How long does norovirus last?

Norovirus, whilst incredibly unpleasant, usually doesn’t last long, with symptoms tending to get better within two to three days. However, it is recommended that you stay at home, avoid going to work and school for 48 hours after your symptoms have stopped.

How is norovirus spread?

Norovirus is highly contagious and can easily spread. It can be caught from close contact with someone who has norovirus, touching surfaces or objects that have the virus on them and then touching your mouth or by eating food that has been prepared or handled by someone who has norovirus.

How can you stop spreading norovirus to your family?

People are being urged to take steps to avoid spreading norovirus as it is highly contagious and can be easily caught through close contact.

If you have symptoms of diarrhoea and vomiting it’s really important that you avoid people, do not return to work or visit people in hospital or care homes until 48 hours after your symptoms have stopped.

If someone in your home has norovirus hand washing with soap and warm water is an important step to prevent it from spreading. It’s advised that you handle any contaminated items with disposable gloves, clean contaminated surfaces with bleach-based disinfectants and wash all contaminated clothing or bed linens at 60°C.

Despite their popularity during the Covid pandemic, alcohol hand gels are not effective against killing norovirus.

Why are norovirus cases going up?

Dr. Bruno Silvester Lopes, lecturer in microbiology at Teesside University, and a researcher in the spread of pathogens and molecular epidemiology explains that norovirus cases peak during winter because of the low temperatures.

Dr Lopes said: “People spend more time indoors in close proximity with each other, which raises the possibility that an infected individual in the same household can spread the virus.

“People can be infected with norovirus multiple times because immunity gained from one type of norovirus doesn’t necessarily protect against other types, and any immunity that does develop may only last a short time after recovery.

“Outbreaks are common in health and social care settings, where transmission rates can be higher. These environments are more susceptible to norovirus, particularly in people aged 65 or more.”

You can find out more information on the signs and symptoms of norovirus and how to look prevent spreading it on NHS.UK.