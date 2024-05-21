Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Alcohol harm is costing Northumberland taxpayers over £146m per year, new research estimates.

A study by the Institute of Alcohol Studies and North East alcohol harm prevention programme Balance also found that alcohol is costing the North East as a whole £1.49bn every year and England nearly £27.4bn.

In Northumberland, the study calculated costs of £70.7m related to crime and disorder, including assaults, thefts, and criminal damage linked to alcohol, as well as £25.8m in costs to the economy such as lost earnings, unemployment, and absenteeism.

Alcohol is also estimated to cost the county’s health services £36.1m, with expenses ranging from emergencies to treating alcohol dependence, and Northumberland County Council’s social services up to £13.5m.

“The North East suffers the worst alcohol harms in the country and this impact is rising year on year for our people, our streets, our health, and our economy." (Photo by BEN STANSALL/AFP via Getty Images)

Cllr Veronica Jones, the local authority’s cabinet member for public health, said: “We welcome this data, which will help us to better understand the issues in Northumberland and how best we can support our residents.

“Alcohol consumption is an important regional issue affecting everyone. We commission a treatment and recovery service in Northumberland for anyone who feels alcohol use is becoming a problem.”

Balance and the Institute of Alcohol Studies have called for the government to introduce minimum unit pricing, raise alcohol duty, restricting alcohol marketing, and allow local politicians more powers to control alcohol availability in high risk areas as a result of the study.

They say their analysis is likely to be an underestimate due to a lack of available data in certain areas such as on premature deaths.

The last time calculations were made with this methodology was for a 2003 report by the Cabinet Office that found the costs for England and Wales ranged between £18.5bn and £20bn.

Susan Taylor, head of alcohol policy for Balance, said: “People in our region are more likely to die or be hospitalised from alcohol and these figures also show alcohol is hitting every single person in the pocket.

“Many of these statistics represent a personal tragedy.

“The North East suffers the worst alcohol harms in the country and this impact is rising year on year for our people, our streets, our health, and our economy.