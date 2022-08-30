Inpatient ward at Alnwick Infirmary reopens after nine month closure for urgent works

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The works followed a review by infection prevention control experts who recommended upgrading the air handling system.

The opportunity was taken to carry out a full refurbishment, so the project has not only ensured that the building is now better ventilated, but resulted in a brand-new and improved environment for patients and staff, including the provision of side rooms with en-suite facilities.

The ward has also been moved to the ground floor, improving accessibility, which has freed up the space it formerly occupied on the first floor.

Additional work to provide enhanced outpatient facilities upstairs is due to be completed in the autumn.

Ward 1 provides specialist rehabilitation and support for patients undergoing stroke care or recovering from orthopaedic operations, alongside palliative care provision.

The multi-disciplinary team cares for patients who may be coming from a spell in another hospital and help them to recover, get back on their feet and gain confidence.

Patients who would otherwise have been on the ward were cared for 24 miles away at Wansbeck General Hospital during the closure.

However, outpatient appointments and other services continued as normal during the building works.

Marion Dickson, Northumbria Healthcare NHS Foundation Trust executive director of nursing, midwifery and allied health professionals, said: “We’re delighted that the ward has now reopened and I would like to thank patients and their loved ones for their patience during the closure.

"I’d also like to thank our staff, who have been flexible and continued to provide high-quality care during the disruption.

“The initial decision was not taken lightly and was sparked by a review by our infection prevention and control experts, which demonstrated that work needed to take place to improve the ventilation.

“We are always committed to improving patient and staff experience and enhancing patient care, and this full refurbishment has resulted in a much better environment for patients and staff.