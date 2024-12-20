Initiatives to boost lung cancer care for patients in Northumbria recognised with award
The trust’s lung cancer service won the Innovation Champion Award at the 2024 Bright Ideas in Health Awards.
The accolade is recognition for the hard work of the team, which has introduced several developments to support better care. This includes setting up the first lung oncology virtual ward in the country.
Virtual wards provide hospital-level care, but where patients are living. This means they may avoid going into hospital or return home more quickly for further treatment following a hospital stay.
Evidence shows that patients have better outcomes when they are in their own homes. Virtual wards are different to existing community services because they are led by a named senior clinician, often a consultant alongside a cancer nurse specialist.
Another development introduced by the service at Northumbria Healthcare is daily access for patients on the two-week wait referral cancer pathway so that they can be seen within a few days. This historically was a 12-day wait.
The two-week wait referral system allows a patient with symptoms that may indicate an underlying cancer to be seen as quickly as possible. Equally, patients who do not have cancer now find out much sooner.
In practice, this means that most patients will now receive initial contact from the service in a day or two and be booked in for any diagnostic tests or scans that may be necessary ahead of the first outpatient appointment with a respiratory consultant.
