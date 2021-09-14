Increase in people needing mental health help

Mental health help call

NHS Digital figures show around 8,460 people were in contact with mental health services in the NHS Northumberland Clinical Commissioning Group area at the end of July – an increase on the 8,365 in June and 7,465 at the same point last year.

The majority – 4,690 (55%) – of those in contact with mental health services in the area were adults.

There were also 2,530 children using mental health services and 1,475 people in contact with learning disabilities and autism services.

Nationally, 1.4 million people were in contact with mental health services at the end of July – nine per cent up on the same month a year before.

Leila Reyburn, policy and campaigns manager at mental health charity Mind, said: "These figures demonstrate just how many are struggling with their mental health as we emerge from the pandemic.

"The Government must make sure significant investment is given to mental health services from the £5.5bn it has committed to the NHS.”

She added: "Even before the pandemic, mental health services were playing catch up after decades of underfunding. Now is the time for decision makers to put their money where their mouths are and prioritise the mental health of the nation."