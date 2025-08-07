I'm a mum-of-four from Northumberland and thought I was just worn down, but it turned out to be something much worse

A mum-of-four from Alnwick was told by doctors she was experiencing ‘mum tiredness’ - but discovered she had breast cancer after her nipple started bleeding.

Andrea Henderson, 41, is living with stage one, grade three breast cancer - meaning it was caught early, but is an aggressive form of the disease.

For a year prior, she was seeing her GP while suffering from fatigue and a sharp pain, deep in the left side of her chest.

But her mind was put to rest when she was told her symptoms were down to being a ‘tired’ mum.

Alnwick woman Andrea Henderson. Picture: SWNS/Andrea Henderson

In February, she was shocked to discover her left nipple was bleeding ‘spontaneously’ after getting out of the shower - and saw her GP the same day.

After six mammograms, an MRI and multiple biopsies, Andrea received her diagnosis - and is now facing eight rounds of chemotherapy, 10 years of hormone therapy and an early menopause.

Andrea, a photographer, said: "As soon as I started bleeding, I thought the worst - you never think it's going to be you.

"At the moment, my doctors think they've caught all the cancer because it wasn't in my lymph nodes - but I’m now having to do preventative chemo and hormone therapy.

Andrea Henderson. Picture: SWNS/Andrea Henderson

"I just want to raise awareness of the fact that younger women are suffering from cancer undetected - it’s not being picked up by mammograms because of the early stage of some tumours.”

Before February, Andrea says she was going ‘back-and-forth’ to the GP about her fatigue and sporadic chest twinges but told her symptoms were a side-effect of ‘mum tiredness’.

But after discovering her left nipple bleeding she was seen by her GP and told her she had a tiny lump underneath her nipple, no bigger than a grain of rice.

Two weeks later, Andrea's left breast was biopsied and she underwent six mammograms.

She also had one biopsy to analyse some lumps in her milk duct, which came back non-cancerous.

But the tiny lump underneath her nipple - measuring at 1.9mm - was stage one breast cancer, and Andrea's care team removed the entire tumour before performing a biopsy afterwards.

She then had an MRI on her entire chest and lymph nodes and was terrified when doctors found a 4.9cm tumour in her chest - which contained some aggressive cells.

This meant she would need her entire left breast removed, and the mastectomy, alongside a reconstructive surgery.

"Knowing how much life was going to change - I felt horrible," Andrea said.

"Especially losing a breast - you have to really find out that beauty is soul-deep, nothing to do with how you look.

"Cancer strips you back to the bare minimum, and I think it's making me a lot stronger than I already was."

Andrea says the type of cancer she's living with, HER-2 positive breast cancer, is fast-growing because it ‘feeds on oestrogen’.

She was told she'd need 10 years of hormone therapy to consolidate her treatment, which would send her into an early menopause.

Andrea has now begun eight rounds of chemotherapy, taking her through to December.

She wants pre-menopausal women to regularly check their breasts and lymph nodes - because compulsory screenings aren't available until age 50-53.

Andrea’s GoFundMe, to help her focus on healing: https://www.gofundme.com/f/help-andrea-focus-on-healing-and-her-family