I created a viral petition for a menstrual leave policy - here's why the UK needs it

A petition calling for menstrual leave, created by Michelle Dewar, has received over 60,000 signatures.

There will be a demonstration outside parliament on Saturday, September 6, in support of the petition.

The woman behind a viral petition calling for menstrual leave in the UK has said changes to the law would be “groundbreaking” for thousands of women with conditions such as endometriosis.

Michelle Dewar, of Scotland, launched the petition last month - and it had amassed over 10,000 signatures in the first 24 hours.

It also aims to protect those who have painful periods without a diagnosis, as the average waiting time for an endometriosis diagnosis in the UK is a staggering eight years and nine months.

Michelle was inspired to start the petition following her own experience living with endometriosis. The petition has gained more than 60,000 signatures, with campaigners aiming to reach the 100,000 needed for a debate in parliament.

Michelle, whose journey with endometriosis began 24 years ago, told us: “I was getting sent home from school every month by 14, and my mum obviously did take me to the doctors, and they just [dismissed it as] bad period pains.”

Michelle Dewar was inspired to start the petition following her own experience living with endometriosis. | Michelle Dewar

She wouldn’t get her endometriosis diagnosis until she was 23, nine years later.

“I was hospitalised three months in a row, and on the third admission, they finally agreed to do a laparoscopy,” Michelle said. The surgery revealed that she had stage four endometriosis.

But despite that diagnosis now being over 17 years ago, she has yet to see “significant change” for those living with endometriosis. It was following a recent surgery that she got the idea for the petition, after hearing about “groundbreaking” changes to the law in Portugal.

What is endometriosis? | Kim Mogg/NationalWorld

In February, the Office for National Statistics (ONS) found that those living with endometriosis experienced a significant decrease in earnings, with a sustained average decrease in monthly employee pay and probability of being a paid employee up to five years after a diagnosis.

Michelle experienced this following her first surgery. She explained that before this, she was working in a local council position in “her first job related to her degree”, and that funding for her role had been renewed, making her role permanent; however, she had only been told this verbally and had nothing in writing.

After getting her surgery date and informing her employer, she was then told that no funding was available.

Who is the petition for?

Michelle said: “Endometriosis is a full-body disease, and it doesn't just affect periods.”

She explained that the petition is to give those living with conditions like endometriosis or adenomyosis economic stability, so they don’t have to worry about absences at work and not progressing on the career ladder.

“It's about the psychological and mental impact,” Michelle said. “If you're in a hospital and you're worrying, ‘I'm off work again’, it's to bring about a different perspective to that. I just want to see some stress being taken off them and them not worrying about their financial stability.

“It could also educate employers about what endometriosis is, because they would then need to really look at it.”

The Government responded to the petition on August 20, in a statement, they said: “The Government has no plans to introduce menstrual leave for those with endometriosis or adenomyosis. We know the hardship they cause. Our employment rights reforms will help manage health at work.”

Michelle welcomed the statement but highlighted where the petition would help, explaining: “They spoke a lot about statutory sick leave. This would be to prevent people ending up on statutory sick pay, because that's not sustainable.”

What is the petition asking for?

To require only a single annual medical certificate confirming the condition, ensure full employment protections, including no loss of pay, benefits, or seniority, and guarantee confidentiality and non-discrimination in the workplace.

A similar menstrual leave policy was passed in Portugal two months ago.

How can you sign the petition?

You can sign the petition online at Petition. Parliament, there are already over 64,000 signatures, with the intention of reaching 100,000. Once the petition reaches 100,000 signatures, it will be considered for debate in parliament.

When is the demonstration?

A peaceful demonstration in support of the petition will be held on Saturday, September 6, at Old Palace Yard, near the George V statue, at 1 pm.

Organised by Your Endo Events, run by Laura Potts, the event will also be livestreamed for those unable to attend in person. Michelle expressed her gratitude to Laura for her support with the petition and for organising the demonstration.

Speaking about how to get involved, she said: “People can get involved by signing the petition, sharing the petition on social media, and sharing it in the real world with friends and family. Bringing as much visibility to it, sharing it, signing it, sharing it online or offline. Tell everybody.”

You can find out more about the petition at Parliament Petitions or on Michelle’s Instagram account m_m_endo.