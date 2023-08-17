Hundreds of admissions for tooth extractions on children in Northumberland

The British Dental Association says the figures will likely end up exceeding pre-pandemic highs, as millions struggle to access dental care.

NHS Digital figures show around 450 admissions for children who needed teeth removed in the former NHS Northumberland CCG area — up on 425 the year before.

The numbers have been rounded to the nearest five and do not represent the number of patients, as a child may have more than one admission within the period.

Tooth extractions on children in Northumberland have increased. Picture: PA Radar

This was fewer than the year before the pandemic, when around 460 procedures took place.

Across England, there were 29,981 admissions in the year to March, 3,833 fewer than between 2019-20.

Eddie Crouch, chairman of the BDA, said although the national figures are down on pre-pandemic highs, “it is not for want of demand”.

In Northumberland, most extraction procedures (290) were conducted on children aged five to nine, which accounted for 64% of the admissions.

Children aged 15 to 17 required the fewest procedures, with 15 extractions conducted in Northumberland.

Mr Crouch added: “Tooth decay is a wholly preventable disease and remains the number one reason for hospital admissions among young children.

“With millions struggling to access care, and deep oral health inequalities set to widen, ministers cannot keep sitting by the side lines.”

A Department of Health and Social Care spokesperson said: “The number of children seen by NHS dentists rose by 43.6% last year.