Huge crane lifts units into place at Berwick Infirmary ahead of works to create temporary inpatient ward
A huge crane has lifted units into place for Berwick Infirmary’s temporary new inpatient ward.
Each of the 12 units was delivered on a separate lorry last Thursday and Friday and lifted into the maternity car park.
A temporary ward is required while building work continues on the £35m hospital and to ensure it opens on schedule by spring 2025.
Northumbria Healthcare NHS Foundation Trust hopes to have the temporary ward open by early to mid-October
All hospital services will run as normal while work is carried out.