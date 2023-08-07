News you can trust since 1854
Huge crane lifts units into place at Berwick Infirmary ahead of works to create temporary inpatient ward

A huge crane has lifted units into place for Berwick Infirmary’s temporary new inpatient ward.
By Ian Smith
Published 7th Aug 2023, 16:35 BST- 1 min read
Updated 7th Aug 2023, 16:35 BST

Each of the 12 units was delivered on a separate lorry last Thursday and Friday and lifted into the maternity car park.

A temporary ward is required while building work continues on the £35m hospital and to ensure it opens on schedule by spring 2025.

Northumbria Healthcare NHS Foundation Trust hopes to have the temporary ward open by early to mid-October

All hospital services will run as normal while work is carried out.

