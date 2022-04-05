An average GP practice in England has nearly 10,000 patients on its books, figures published by NHS Digital show.

The latest data shows there is the full-time equivalent of about 35,000 GPs, working across 6,500 surgeries in England.

On average, each GP surgery has 9,445 patients on its practice list. But some practices have a much higher GP-to-patient ratio than others.

Here we reveal the busiest GP surgeries in Northumberland, according to the data.

1. Forum Medical Practice, Forum Way, Cramlington There are 2,326 patients per GP at Forum Medical Practice. In total, there are 7,003 patients and the full-time equivalent of 3 GPs. Photo: Google Photo Sales

2. White Medical Group, Meadowfield, Ponteland There are 2,069 patients per GP at White Medical Group. In total, there are 8,065 patients and the full-time equivalent of 3.9 GPs. Photo: Google Photo Sales

3. The Gables Medical Group, St John's Road, Bedlington There are 2,035 patients per GP at The Gables Medical Group. In total, there are 6,249 patients and the full-time equivalent of 3.1 GPs. Photo: Google Photo Sales

4. Railway Medical Group, Blyth There are 1,955 patients per GP at The Railway Medical Group. In total, there are 26,653 patients and the full-time equivalent of 13.6 GPs. Photo: Google Photo Sales