HospiceCare North Northumberland has launched two new initiatives aimed at raising much-needed funds to support delivery of its services.

The charity provides end-of-life care to individuals suffering from life-limiting conditions, as well as bereavement counselling and specialist dementia services, including dementia cafés in Berwick, Alnwick, and, more recently, in Rothbury.

As part of its 30th anniversary celebrations, they are reaching out to local businesses across the Northumberland to be involved in supporting the charity.

Both ‘Businesses that Care’ and ‘Care to Stay’ are key fundraising campaigns for the charity in 2025.

The ‘Businesses that Care’ initiative targets local businesses and SMEs, encouraging them to pledge donations to help fund HospiceCare North Northumberland’s essential services.

Vanessa Proudlock, corporate and trusts fundraising manager, said: “Our goal is to raise £30,000 in our 30th year by asking 30 businesses to join the ‘Businesses that Care’ campaign. These funds are crucial to our ability to provide vital services in our local communities.”

Local businesses can choose from three levels of support: Gold Membership at £1,000, Silver £500, and Bronze £250. In return, businesses will not only be helping to sustain the charity’s work but will also fulfil their community engagement goals.

The ‘Care to Stay’ initiative invites accommodation providers in Northumberland, including hotels, B&Bs, and holiday lets, to partner with HospiceCare North Northumberland by offering their guests the opportunity to make a suggested donation of £1 per night re their stay. Donations can be made at the time of booking, if the provider’s website allows, or at checkout, and every penny raised goes directly to the charity.

“We are seeking support from accommodation providers across Northumberland to partner with us in the ‘Care to Stay’ initiative,” said Vanessa. “We have created a simple way for local businesses to donate by asking their guests to give an optional donation per night during their stay. This money will help us deliver essential services to people in need in our local communities.”

An Alncom spokesperson, which has chosen them as their Charity of the Year commented: “We voted to support Hospice Care Northumberland this year as a team, because it’s a local charity that supports our community. We know first-hand just how supportive the charity is, be it personally, or through friends and our families.”

Louise and Stephen Scott from The Walls B&B in Berwick, who were the first to be involved in the ‘Care to Stay’ campaign, added: “When we were approached by HospiceCare North Northumberland, we were delighted to help.

"It has turned out to be a win-win: not only do many of our guests contribute, but as a small business, our reputation is enhanced with guests too.

"We have asked for £1 for each night’s stay from each guest and we have matched any contributions made. Last year we raised a total of £514 which includes the online donations from our guests and the donations we have matched. We hope it makes a small difference to the great work done by HospiceCare NN.”

If you are a local business or accommodation provider interested in supporting HospiceCare North Northumberland please contact the team by emailing [email protected] or telephone 01665 606515.