HospiceCare North Northumberland expands dementia services in Alnwick and Berwick
Dementia support coordinator, Doreen, has worked with dementia patients and their carers for many years and is very experienced in caring for those with dementia.
If you would like to contact her for an informal chat and see if you would like to join our football games and coffee sessions, please call the hospice on 01665 606515 or 01289 332292.
Doreen will arrange to meet you and explain any of the free activities that might be of interest. You can also contact Doreen on Mondays and Wednesdays on [email protected].
The hospice currently offers walking football sessions at the Swan Centre in Berwick every Monday from 10.30am to 11.30am and at Willowburn Leisure Centre in Alnwick every Wednesday from 11am to 12pm during term times. Newcastle United provide the coaching and after the game there is time for a cuppa and a chat.
The cafes are every third Tuesday 10.30am to 12.30pm and fourth Tuesday 1.30pm to 3.30pm at Greensfield House. Pop in and join us for coffee, chat and fun and games, no booking is needed.
HospiceCare also have a varied programme from live music and singing to bingo and hand massages throughout the year. All these sessions are relaxed and informal and you will have time to sit and chat and meet new people. The cafes are great meeting places and everybody gets the chance to have a good chat with Doreen and her helpers and relax over a cup of tea.