HospiceCare Announcement
The Board of Trustees is delighted to announce Chris Orife's appointment as the new full-time Chief Executive of HospiceCare North Northumberland.
Chris has been an integral part of HospiceCare for the past two years as the Care Manager and, more recently, as the interim CEO. She has consistently showcased her exceptional leadership and strategic planning skills. Her extensive experience in Nursing, governance, and finance management has been instrumental in the growth and success of HospiceCare North Northumberland.
Chris's unwavering commitment to HospiceCare's values and proven leadership skills will ensure that she guides the Hospice toward successful strategic outcomes in the future. Chris will take up her new position at HospiceCare on 24th June 2024.
Information on HospiceCare's clinical services can be found at: www.hospicecare-nn.org.uk.