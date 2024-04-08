HospiceCare Announcement

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The Board of Trustees is delighted to announce Chris Orife's appointment as the new full-time Chief Executive of HospiceCare North Northumberland.

Chris has been an integral part of HospiceCare for the past two years as the Care Manager and, more recently, as the interim CEO. She has consistently showcased her exceptional leadership and strategic planning skills. Her extensive experience in Nursing, governance, and finance management has been instrumental in the growth and success of HospiceCare North Northumberland.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Chris's unwavering commitment to HospiceCare's values and proven leadership skills will ensure that she guides the Hospice toward successful strategic outcomes in the future. Chris will take up her new position at HospiceCare on 24th June 2024.