This Hospice Care Week (October 6-12), St Oswald’s Hospice is highlighting the many ways hospice care is ‘more than you think’.

As well as providing specialist palliative and end of life care at its base in Gosforth, Newcastle, St Oswald’s supports people across the North East through a wide range of community-based services.

This includes outreach for children and families, specialist lymphoedema clinics, and bereavement support – offering one-to-one and group sessions to help people come to terms with the death of a loved one.

Vivien, from Northumberland, turned to the Hospice after her husband Alan died suddenly. Her son Nialle, who was in his late twenties at the time his dad died, has cerebral palsy and learning difficulties.

Nialle, who receives bereavement support from St Oswald’s Hospice and took part in the creative art project Portraits with Purpose Continuing Bonds.

It was suggested to Vivien that St Oswald’s Hospice may have the expertise to help Nialle and he has been receiving regular support since then.

Vivien explained: “When Nialle first started to come here, he was an angry young man. It wasn’t long after we’d lost his dad – he really struggled.

"Denize, his bereavement practitioner, has been very patient and empathetic, and has helped him come to terms with his dad being gone.”

As part of his bereavement journey, Nialle also took part in Portraits with Purpose: Continuing Bonds, a creative project that was a collaboration between St Oswald’s Hospice and local artist, Leanne Pearce, helping people honour the memory of loved ones.

Reflecting on the impact of these services, Steph Edusei, Chief Executive at St Oswald’s Hospice, said: “Hospice Care Week is about showing people that hospice care is so much more than they might expect.

“When people first hear the word ‘hospice’, they often think only of the very end of life.

“It’s really about bringing comfort and support when and where it matters most – whether that means giving families a break, helping someone manage their life-limiting condition, or supporting people through grief.

“Our services are free and open to everyone, and we want people to know they don’t have to struggle on their own. Whatever your age, whatever your story, there’s a team here to listen, care and walk alongside you.”

This week, Hospice UK are also asking people to join the #WriteToYourMP campaign – calling for fair funding that reflects the essential care hospices provide across the UK.