A home care company based in Northumberland has been rated ‘outstanding’ by the Care Quality Commission (CQC).

Home Instead South East Northumberland, which provides care to older people in their own homes, was inspected by the health and social care regulator in December and maintained its outstanding classification.

The Blyth-headquartered service was praised for “consistency and reliability of carers” by the CQC inspection team, as well as the successful roll out of electronic care records.

The CQC report said: “The culture was open and supportive. Staff felt passionate about the work they did and were consistent in their praise of how well supported they were.

Staff at Home Instead South East Northumberland celebrate the CQC's positive findings. (Photo by Home Instead)

“People, their relatives, and external professionals all agreed the service was extremely well managed. They felt closely involved in how the service was run and how best to support their loved ones to make the most of the service provided.”

The CQC also said the service was “exceptionally well-led,” had a “clearly embedded” focus on quality person-centred care, and praised the management of staffing and medicine administration.

Sunny Singh, owner of Home Instead South East Northumberland, said: “Getting a CQC outstanding is a fantastic reward for the hard work shown by my team day in, day out.

“Supporting older people in their own homes is a responsibility we do not take lightly.

“To know that families across the area trust us to treat their loved ones with quality care and utmost compassion is simply heartwarming.”

Home Instead South East Northumberland’s services include companionship, personal care such as help with dressing and bathing, specialist dementia care, and live-in care, helping older people to receive the care they need while living at home.

The company also runs a memory cafe every two weeks in Cramlington to provide a safe space for people with dementia and their families, as well as a companionship cafe in Ponteland once a month.

The CQC report said: “The provider had made a range of external connections to help improve the experiences of people, staff and to have a broader impact on social care.”

Sunny said: “We are keen to maintain our involvement in the community to raise awareness of dementia and other important issues affecting ageing adults.