Holywell manager named regional finalist at the Great British Care Awards

By Ian Smith
Published 4th Nov 2025, 14:43 GMT
Stay in the know with the Northumberland Gazette
The registered home manager at Holywell House Care Centre has been named as a finalist at the prestigious Great British Care Awards 2025.

Julie McMurrough, who has been the home manager for four years, was shortlisted in recognition of her outstanding leadership, unwavering dedication, and consistent delivery of high-quality care to residents.

With over a decade of experience in the social care sector, Julie has become a respected figure in the North East care community, known for her compassionate approach and commitment to excellence.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

As part of the rigorous selection process, Julie was interviewed by the judging panel last week. During the session, she impressed the judges with her professionalism, depth of knowledge, and heartfelt passion for improving the lives of those in her care.

Julie McMurrough.placeholder image
Julie McMurrough.

“Julie’s recognition as a finalist for Registered Manager of the Year is a testament to her unwavering professionalism, care and empathy,” stated Lucy Craig, managing director of Craig Healthcare.

“We are all so proud of Julie and so pleased to see her hard work and dedicated acknowledged at such a prestigious level, and we think the nomination is richly deserved.

“She is a tireless advocate for person-centred care, and the staff, residents and families speak so highly of her and the positive impact she has made not only within the community, but also on the home’s culture and day-to-day life.”

The winners will be announced at the regional ceremony on November 27.

Craig Healthcare has three specialist care homes at Cramlington House, Holywell House Care Centre and West Farm Care Centre.

Related topics:North East
News you can trust since 1854
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice