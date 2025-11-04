Holywell manager named regional finalist at the Great British Care Awards
Julie McMurrough, who has been the home manager for four years, was shortlisted in recognition of her outstanding leadership, unwavering dedication, and consistent delivery of high-quality care to residents.
With over a decade of experience in the social care sector, Julie has become a respected figure in the North East care community, known for her compassionate approach and commitment to excellence.
As part of the rigorous selection process, Julie was interviewed by the judging panel last week. During the session, she impressed the judges with her professionalism, depth of knowledge, and heartfelt passion for improving the lives of those in her care.
“Julie’s recognition as a finalist for Registered Manager of the Year is a testament to her unwavering professionalism, care and empathy,” stated Lucy Craig, managing director of Craig Healthcare.
“We are all so proud of Julie and so pleased to see her hard work and dedicated acknowledged at such a prestigious level, and we think the nomination is richly deserved.
“She is a tireless advocate for person-centred care, and the staff, residents and families speak so highly of her and the positive impact she has made not only within the community, but also on the home’s culture and day-to-day life.”
The winners will be announced at the regional ceremony on November 27.
Craig Healthcare has three specialist care homes at Cramlington House, Holywell House Care Centre and West Farm Care Centre.