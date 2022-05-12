High levels of satisfaction among health trust's volunteers

Volunteers Gail Tyrell and Anita Arrowsmith.

Hundreds of volunteers at Northumbria Healthcare NHS Foundation Trust carry out a range of important roles across its hospitals as part of Northumbria Volunteer Service (NVS).

Following an an eight-week survey on their satisfaction levels, 93% of the 142 respondents said they would recommend it to others.

Almost all (99%) agreed or strongly agreed that volunteering gives them an outlet to give something back to the community, while 92% said they are proud to be part of the volunteer team and 91% are proud of the impact they can make.

Lynn McCormack, Northumbria Healthcare’s operational service manager for volunteers, said: “Our volunteers and the various roles they carry out are such an important part of the trust’s day-to-day operations and we are incredibly grateful for the work they do to support patients and staff.

“We have always been told by those who volunteer how much they enjoy the experience too, but it is reassuring to have this confirmed by this survey, which really demonstrates how much satisfaction our volunteers take in making their contribution to Northumbria Healthcare.”

Roles carried out by volunteers include assisting patients at mealtimes and facilitating ward activities, acting as befrienders, the meet and greet service and working in the NVS shops.

Profits from the shops go into Northumbria Healthcare’s Bright charity, which funds those things that the NHS does not. It goes towards improving the hospital environment, buying specialist equipment and providing the little extras which make a real difference to the experience of patients.

The survey showed that the vast majority of respondents (85%) had been volunteering with the trust for three or more years.

More than a third (38%) had been volunteering for six to 10 years, with 10% volunteering for 11 to 14 years and 10% for 15 or more years.

The trust is always on the lookout for new volunteers. To find out more, contact the volunteer team on 0191 203 1511 or email [email protected]