Dr Neil O'Brien.

Health services in the North East and Cumbria are currently experiencing very high levels of demand caused by backlogs, Covid, and many different factors.

With emergency and other urgent walk-in departments being extremely busy, patients are being warned that they may face long waits.

Staff say they are doing everything they can to manage this and ensure people are seen as soon as possible, but the public can support this process though by not attending A&E for less serious issues.

Dr Neil O’Brien, accountable officer for South Tyneside, Sunderland and County Durham Clinical Commissioning Groups (CCGs), said: “The NHS is here to care for people and people should not delay seeking medical advice and help if they need it, but we ask them to think carefully about which service they access.

"Our emergency departments need to focus on treating patients with life-threatening conditions.”

They added: “If you’re condition is not life-threatening, please go online to NHS 111 or contact your local pharmacy for expert advice on self-care.”

Despite the pressures, patients can access services in a number of different ways from face to face appointments, online and over the phone.

GP and clinical chair of North Tyneside CCG, Dr Richard Scott, from Marine Avenue Medical Centre, added: “Due to the levels of demand, this is a difficult time for everyone and we know there can be delays, but we also know that lots of people are still trying to make GP appointments for very minor ailments.

“To support GP practices people should please consider if a pharmacist can help deal with their health need or give advice in the first instance. They can also use the practice’s online consultation option which can be found on practice websites and NHS 111 online is a comprehensive and trusted source for healthcare advice.