Hearts beat with happiness as Northumberland hospital rated joint best cardiology training centre in the UK

The British Junior Cardiologists Association (BJCA) runs an awards scheme alongside its annual survey in a bid to highlight excellent training.

Members of the BJCA, which exists to facilitate and support training of all UK cardiology trainees and affiliates with the British Cardiovascular Society, are asked to nominate hospitals, consultants and allied health professionals (AHPs).

In this years edition, the Northumbria Specialist Emergency Care Hospital at Cramlington has been named the joint best non-surgical centre (those not carrying out heart and lung surgery) at which to train, alongside the Royal Berkshire Hospital.

Stacy Cooper with Dr Hassan Beg, the cardiology registrar who nominated her.

Northumbria Healthcare’s Stacy Cooper was also highlighted as one of the three best cardiac physiologists by trainees.

She said: “It’s a real honour to be recognised in this way by those I’m helping to train. I am passionate about my job and the role it plays in looking after our patients.”

Last year a coalition of heart failure organisations, the Alliance for Heart Failure, urged the government to drastically increase the number of heart failure specialist nurses to meet rising demand as there is currently only one specialist per 100,000 people.

The trust’s head of cardiology, Iain Matthews, said: “I am delighted because to have this recognition from the trainees themselves is a real endorsement of how well we are supporting the cardiologists and other staff of the future.