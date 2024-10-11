Hearing home visits service to serve Northumberland and South Tyneside as optician expands

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A new hearing home visits service has launched in Northumberland and South Tyneside as Specsavers has expanded its offering to customers.

The Northumberland domiciliary business is now a fully-fledged audiology service provider, offering a full range of hearing services to people in the region, and also in South Tyneside.

The move has brought with it an increase in staffing numbers as Robert Dryden takes on the role of audiology director, with plans to recruit further.

A part of the existing Newcastle Specsavers Home Visits business, which offers optical treatments to cover the entirety of Cumbria and Northumberland, the audiology arm plans to expand further in the months ahead to cover more of the region.

Audiology director Robert Dryden

The business will provide services such as hearing tests and hearing aid fittings to those who are unable to travel to a store.

Northumberland domiciliary audiology director Robert Dryden says: ‘We are absolutely delighted to have launched our audiology home visits service in conjunction with the existing optics business.

‘The upgrade to the service translates to more provision for our valued customers and those in the Northumberland and Tyneside area who are seeking help with their hearing.

‘This move should allow us to provide even more expert care to people across the region.’

The Specsavers Home Visits teams can also visit patients in care homes and sheltered housing. For more information, call Specsavers Home Visits service on 0191 933 6468 or visit https://www.specsavers.co.uk/home-eye-tests.

To find out if you’re eligible for a Specsavers home visit please follow the steps here: https://www.specsavers.co.uk/home-eye-tests/eligibility