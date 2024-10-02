Healthier North East and North Cumbria aim for new NHS plan
The Clinical Conditions Strategic Plan, which runs from 2025 to 2030, targets 12 health conditions making the biggest impact on people and challenges the NHS in the area to do more to prevent ill health.
Top priorities for adults include cardiovascular (heart) and respiratory (breathing) health, as well as lung cancer, lower back pain, anxiety and depression.
For children, the focus is on diabetes, asthma, epilepsy, obesity, oral health, anxiety and mental health, autism and learning disabilities. These were chosen because they have a lifelong impact.
With high rates of childhood obesity, NHS leaders plan to develop new services – including help with diet and psychological support. The NHS will also expand mental health support teams in schools and regular health checks for young people with autism or learning disabilities.
Dr Neil O'Brien, chief medical officer at North East and North Cumbria ICB, said: "For too long, people in our region have lived with worse health than the rest of England.
“We have shorter lives, more long-term conditions and higher rates of heart disease and lung cancer. One in five of us has anxiety or depression.
“This needs to change. We have studied the data in detail and it’s clear which conditions are affecting people the most. So we will focus our work where we can have the greatest impact.
“We can do better with mental health by having services close to home – like crisis cafes, safe havens and community support networks.”
