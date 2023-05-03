Health jobs up for grabs as trust is hosting a huge recruitment day in Morpeth
One of the UK’s largest providers of mental health and learning disability services is holding a recruitment day in Morpeth.
Cumbria, Northumberland Tyne, and Wear NHS Foundation Trust (CNTW) is hosting the event for people to find out about their job and training opportunities in Northumberland and North Tyneside.
It is taking place on Friday, May 12 between 2pm and 7pm at Kiff Kaff, St George’s Park Hospital. Attendees can register their interest using an online form at https://forms.office.com/pages/responsepage.aspx?id=QledeF4PS0WwSMoYeCgXtPlxaioxlWZNsS2K1W92p2pUMDRBNlNFNDVJMFJQTU1GWFZISTdDVk5TTy4u and are also welcome to drop in on the day without having to register.
Attendees will have the chance to speak to staff about the variety of vacancies within the trust, including Allied Health Professionals, nursing and support roles.
In Northumberland, CNTW is particularly keen to recruit new employees for its domestic, catering and estates teams.
If you are attending the event, please be aware that the access road to St George’s Park Hospital is currently closed – follow the signs for the diverted route.