Cumbria, Northumberland Tyne, and Wear NHS Foundation Trust (CNTW) is hosting the event for people to find out about their job and training opportunities in Northumberland and North Tyneside.

It is taking place on Friday, May 12 between 2pm and 7pm at Kiff Kaff, St George’s Park Hospital. Attendees can register their interest using an online form at https://forms.office.com/pages/responsepage.aspx?id=QledeF4PS0WwSMoYeCgXtPlxaioxlWZNsS2K1W92p2pUMDRBNlNFNDVJMFJQTU1GWFZISTdDVk5TTy4u and are also welcome to drop in on the day without having to register.

Attendees will have the chance to speak to staff about the variety of vacancies within the trust, including Allied Health Professionals, nursing and support roles.

Members of staff at the St George's Park Hospital in Morpeth.

In Northumberland, CNTW is particularly keen to recruit new employees for its domestic, catering and estates teams.