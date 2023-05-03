News you can trust since 1854
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
22 hours ago Landmarks for coronation concert ‘Lighting up the Nation’ revealed
11 minutes ago Lewis Capaldi announces host of intimate UK shows with Q&A
22 minutes ago Russia accuses Ukraine of Kremlin drone strike
2 hours ago Boy (14) shoots dead 8 children in Belgrade school
7 hours ago Murder charge after 32 year-old stabbed to death
7 hours ago Buckingham Palace incident: man arrested after controlled explosion

Health jobs up for grabs as trust is hosting a huge recruitment day in Morpeth

One of the UK’s largest providers of mental health and learning disability services is holding a recruitment day in Morpeth.

By Andrew Coulson
Published 3rd May 2023, 10:42 BST- 1 min read
Updated 3rd May 2023, 10:42 BST

Cumbria, Northumberland Tyne, and Wear NHS Foundation Trust (CNTW) is hosting the event for people to find out about their job and training opportunities in Northumberland and North Tyneside.

It is taking place on Friday, May 12 between 2pm and 7pm at Kiff Kaff, St George’s Park Hospital. Attendees can register their interest using an online form at https://forms.office.com/pages/responsepage.aspx?id=QledeF4PS0WwSMoYeCgXtPlxaioxlWZNsS2K1W92p2pUMDRBNlNFNDVJMFJQTU1GWFZISTdDVk5TTy4u and are also welcome to drop in on the day without having to register.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Attendees will have the chance to speak to staff about the variety of vacancies within the trust, including Allied Health Professionals, nursing and support roles.

Members of staff at the St George's Park Hospital in Morpeth.Members of staff at the St George's Park Hospital in Morpeth.
Members of staff at the St George's Park Hospital in Morpeth.
Most Popular

In Northumberland, CNTW is particularly keen to recruit new employees for its domestic, catering and estates teams.

If you are attending the event, please be aware that the access road to St George’s Park Hospital is currently closed – follow the signs for the diverted route.

Related topics:MorpethCumbria