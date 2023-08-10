Dr Janet Walker, medical director, North East and North Cumbria Integrated Care Board (ICB), has backed the decision by the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI) to offer Covid-19 boosters to all over-65s this winter.

As well as over-65s, younger people in a clinical risk group including those with respiratory disease, diabetes or learning difficulties, pregnant women, NHS staff, social care workers and residents in care homes for older adults will be offered a vaccination.

Those aged 12 to 64 who live with someone who is immuno-compromised, such as cancer and transplant patients, will also be eligible.

Dr Janet Walker.

Healthy adults aged 50-64 will no longer be eligible for the vaccine, meaning 244,542 fewer people across the North East and North Cumbria will receive the free booster this year.

“With this year’s autumn booster programme, we are focusing on those at greatest risk of getting seriously ill and people who will benefit the most from having the Covid-19 vaccine,” said Dr Walker, who is also primary care advisor to the North East and North Cumbria Covid-19 Vaccination Programme.

“Being able to scale back on vaccinating all healthy 50-64-year-olds demonstrates the real success of the Covid-19 programme so far and shows just how well the vaccine roll-outs have worked to protect many people against infection, hospitalisation and death.”

Recent data from the UK Health Security Agency showed that more than 10,000 deaths were attributed to Covid-19, in England, from September to March 22/23.

“We need to remind people that Covid-19 and flu haven’t gone away, and we expect to see them circulating more widely over the coming months,” added Dr Walker.

“It is vital that everyone who is eligible, and needs that extra protection, takes up the offer of their vaccinations as soon as they are offered them – helping to prevent serious illness arising from the viruses this winter.”