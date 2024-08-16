Watch more of our videos on Shots!

New figures show that over half of people who stopped smoking in the last five years used a vape to quit.

The research from Action on Smoking and Health and supported by Fresh found that vapes have been the most popular quitting aid among those who have successfully stopped smoking in the last five years.

Their latest survey found that, overall, 5.6 million adults currently vape - 53% who have stopped smoking, 39% are still smoking and 8% have never smoked.

Among all those who stopped smoking in the last five years, just over half report they used a vape to quit. Of those a third have also stopped vaping and the average duration of their vaping was a year.

Ailsa Rutter, director of Fresh.

There is now well established evidence that vaping is an effective aid to quitting smoking and less harmful than smoking.

Fresh with partners nationally and regionally are calling for a new Tobacco and Vapes Bill to be reintroduced urgently in order to raise the age of sale of toxic tobacco and reduce teenage vaping while ensuring vapes can still be used as an aid for people to quit smoking.

Ailsa Rutter, director of Fresh and Balance, said: “Tobacco smoking is devastating to people’s health – it is a toxic product which kills two in three long-term smokers.

“It is vital we give smokers today every chance to quit and switch away from the biggest cause of cancer and preventable disease – this is part of creating a smokefree future for the UK while doing what we can to reduce the appeal of vaping to children.”