Health bosses have given reassurances that they will try to deliver as many services as possible in Berwick’s new £35m hospital.

"We’re looking to bring as many services into Berwick as we can providing it is safe and appropriate to do so,” revealed Marion Dickson, the trust’s executive director of nursing, midwifery and allied health professionals.

"The digital revolution we’ve been through post-Covid means there is so much more we can do remotely, so we’re looking to do as much as possible to negate the need to travel miles down the A1,” she explained at a drop-in for local residents to find out more about the progress of the construction of the new hospital and the patient services it will offer.

A POD delivery at Berwick hospital. Picture: Northumbria Healthcare NHS Trust

“We’re looking to see about ophthamology and audiology and are working closely with oral surgeons and dentists to see what we can do on that front because we’re well aware there is a huge issue in Berwick with dentistry.”

She revealed that the possibility of gynaecology investigations was also being explored.

In addition, the Well Close Medical Group GP practice will be located at the new hospital site.

She added: “There are sometimes going to be reasons why someone might have to travel to another site but wherever it’s possible to get something done in Berwick we will aim to do that.”

She is also confident that professional health workers will be happy to add Berwick to their clinics.

"That’s one of the beauties of having the train station on the doorstep, especially for the staff we have based in Newcastle,” she said. "In my experience, they love coming to Berwick.”

The new hospital is due to fully open in the middle of 2025.

The first components built off-site at Merit’s factory in Cramlington are being transported to the hospital site over the next few months.

In total, 712 pre-assembled modules (PAMs), 52 fully fitted bathroom PODs and 17 roof PODs will be transported over the course of the next five to six months and will be installed on the roof and within the hospital’s two-storey steel frame.

This phase will begin the transformation of what is currently a steel frame into a modern and innovative building.

The PAMs will be installed within ceiling voids and house the hospital services – including plumbing, lighting, heating and ventilation. The roof PODs, which will sit on top of the building, contain the equipment needed to distribute services throughout the hospital.

Damon Kent, manging director at Northumbria Healthcare Facilities Management, said: “By this time next year the hospital will be open all being well.

"I understand there may have been some frustration in that people have seen the steel frame standing there for some time but we’re at the stage now where it will start to all come together. It’s going to be a great addition.”

When the new building opens, work will start on the demolition of existing hospital buildings to create parking and landscaping. This is due to finish by spring 2026.