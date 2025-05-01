Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The warm weather has been bad news for people who suffer from hay fever 🤧

NHS reveal that visits to their hay fever advice page on the NHS website have more than doubled in the last week.

The hot weather has seen high levels of pollen predicted with the Met Office forecasting very high pollen levels across the Midlands and South of England.

An estimated 10 million people in the UK suffer from hay fever.

Hay fever season is in full swing, with the sunny start to spring seeing high levels of pollen predicted by the Met Office in some parts of the UK.

This April was the sunniest on record since records began, the unseasonably warm weather can lead to plants having a stronger, longer growing season, which means symptoms for hay fever sufferers can start sooner and end up lasting longer.

Duncan Burton, Chief Nursing Officer for England, said: “While I’m sure most people will be delighted to be able to enjoy the warmth and sunshine at this time of year, the warm weather brings an increase in the pollen count that can cause discomfort for hay fever sufferers.”

What is hay fever?

Hay fever is a common allergy caused by an allergic reaction to pollen.

Dr John Burke, Chief Medical Officer at AXA Health insurance explained to us: “Hay fever is an airborne allergy that affects almost a quarter of adults in the UK. Commonly triggered by pollen, symptoms of hay fever can be experienced throughout the year, with over 30 variations of pollen in the UK being linked to hay fever.”

Dr Burke added: “Around 25% of hay fever sufferers react to pollen from trees such as from alder, beech, cedar and oak, so may experience more severe symptoms between late March and May when trees are pollinating.”

What are the symptoms of hay fever?

The symptoms of hay fever can include sneezing, coughing, a runny or blocked nose, and red, itchy, or watery eyes. Other symptoms can also include headaches, earache or loss of your sense of smell.

How to reduce hay fever symptoms?

There is currently no cure for hay fever, but people can manage their symptoms. Dr Burke has revealed the most effective treatments for hay fever relief.

Avoid drying clothes outdoors

One of the easiest ways to relieve your hay fever symptoms is to limit your pollen exposure. Dr Burke explains: “Where possible, avoid drying your clothes outside as pollen from trees nearby can collect on your clothes whilst drying, which can cause further irritation for hay fever sufferers.”

Shower regularly after being outside

Pollen can also cling to body and hair, Dr Burke recommends that after being outside hay fever sufferers should change their clothes, shower and wash their hair to reduce the risk of irritation.

Apply a thin layer of petroleum jelly around the nostrils

Hay fever is an allergy to pollen, which is airborne and commonly enters our immune system through the nose, mouth and eyes.

Dr Burke advises: “Applying a thin layer of a petroleum jelly, such as Vaseline, around the nasal openings can minimise the chances of pollen entering the immune system through inhalation as it acts as a barrier, trapping the pollen grains before they enter the nasal passage.”

Wear sunglasses

Wearing sun glasses when outside can help protect your eyes not long from the sunshine but also from pollen irritating your eyes.

Over-the-counter medication

Whilst you can follow the tips above, there are also over-the-counter medications for hay fever. Dr Burke explains: “There are options when over-the-counter medication such as antihistamines or nasal sprays can be used.”

Adding: “When taking over-the-counter medications, be sure to follow the packet instructions and never exceed the recommended dosage.”

You can find out more about hay fever, the symptoms and what treatments are available at NHS.UK.