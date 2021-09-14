Great North Run contingent raises over £18,500 for HospiceCare North Northumberland
Great North Run participants have helped raise over £18,500 for HospiceCare North Northumberland.
The charity had 52 runners taking part in the half-marathon which took place on a new route around Newcastle and Gateshead on Sunday.
Emma Arthur, events and community fundraiser for the hospice, said “It’s been another fantastic year for us.
"It’s such a tremendous feeling to have this support from our local community.
"As a runner myself, I fully appreciate the months of training that goes into preparing for the GNR and the dedication needed to take part.
"Thank you to our HospiceCare volunteers who were on hand to provide a warm welcome and great hospitality.”
The hospice’s first finisher was James Turnbull with a time of 1:33:20, followed by Adam Mattison with a time of 01:34:39. First lady finisher was Ali Butler in 01:52:32.
Ali admitted: “It was the hardest route I’ve run - those hills, those corners. I’m so thrilled to have broken the £1000 mark with my fundraising - it means so much to us all.
"I got emotional at mile ten thinking of Marilyn (Marilyn was supported by HospiceCare nursing assistants) who I was running in memory of, and she kept me going.”
Fellow participant Steph Carson added: “After saying I’d never do it again, I ran this year in honour of my beautiful mother-in-law, Margaret, who lost her courageous short battle to cancer in December.
"The wonderful hospice nursing assistants helped us a family look after Margaret in her final days at home where she wanted to be surrounded by her family. The respect and care they showed her was incredible and will never be forgotten.”