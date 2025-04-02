Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The Great North Air Ambulance Service (GNAAS) has appealed for the public to help raise the funds needed to keep them operating after responding to over 2,000 call-outs last year.

The helicopter emergency medical service responded to 2,083 incidents in total across the North East, North Yorkshire, Cumbria, Scotland and the Isle of Man in 2024.

This was one of their busiest years on record, and it is expected that the charity will respond to a similar number of incidents in 2025, but this is only possible with the help of the public, organisations and supporters in our region.

This week an appeal has been launched focusing on the team that supports the charity. At the heart of the team is an experienced pilot, critical care paramedic and senior doctor.

Alongside them, a dedicated charity staff team ensure the smooth operation of the service, while volunteers help spread the word across an 8,000+ square mile region, for the service they provide in support of the statutory emergency services.

However, the public and their partners’ generous donations contribute at least 25% of the charity’s annual income and are essential to keep the service running and saving lives.

Joe Garcia, interim chief executive officer at GNAAS, said: “The past few years have been challenging, and as time goes on, our aircraft are aging and the cost of running this service is increasing, whilst charitable support is dropping.

“In 2024 we were predicted to run at a deficit and go into our limited reserves just to keep us flying, and we don’t want history to repeat itself.

“When our critical care team attends an incident, trauma patients have at least a 37% higher chance of surviving at 30 days compared to standard emergency care.

“Over five in every 100 of our patients have been classed as unexpected survivors, which means statistically, with the injuries they’ve sustained, they were unlikely to survive without the interventions of our pre-hospital emergency medicine specialists.”

Joe added: “For GNAAS’ future to be brighter, more sustainable and remain operational we need to be able to raise enough funds to keep our charity functioning at peak performance, which is currently £9.3m a year, or just over £25,200 for every day of the year.”