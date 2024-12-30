GP practice helps patients improve physical and mental health through coaching app

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Northumbria Primary Care (NPC) has participated in an innovative trial that supported patients with high blood pressure and depression and/or anxiety.

NPC is a not-for-profit subsidiary of Northumbria Healthcare NHS Foundation Trust and manages 12 practices across 22 sites in Northumberland and North Tyneside.

Over 12 weeks, a selection of NPC patients took part in the trial that involved patients with comorbid conditions.

The trial used Holly Health’s digital coaching app to help patients manage their conditions at home by building healthy habits.

Dr Justine Norman.

This study has shown promising results, with patients reporting a positive impact on their physical and mental health.

After 12 weeks of using Holly Health, 64% of patients found the service useful, 69% reported benefits from the service, and 92% found it acceptable as a digital health intervention.

The app has helped improve participants' lifestyles in several ways including improved eating habits, reduced alcohol intake, increased physical activity and habit formation.

As part of the analysis, the study will also examine changes in GP appointments and prescriptions after six months of using Holly Health. The aim is to see a reduction in avoidable GP appointments.

Dr Justine Norman, clinical director for quality and research at Northumbria Primary Care, said: “We’re thrilled to be taking part in this unique study, and we’re equally interested in understanding how our patients engage with and benefit from an innovative digital approach to support combined physical and mental health conditions.

“The response from patients to take part in the research has been really encouraging.

“Now, we’re analysing the outcomes which will form a bigger six-month trial to measure the longer-term impact for our patients.”