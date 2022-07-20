Steve Barclay was appointed as the Government’s health boss following the resignation of Sajid Javid who had only been in post for a little over a year, replacing Matt Hancock.

Northumberland Labour say there has been no improvement in hospital waiting lists and deputy leader Liz Simpson has called on the Government to put in the necessary investment.

She said: “Even before the pandemic, NHS waiting lists and waiting times for planned procedures and treatment were going up.

Health Secretary Steve Barclay,. Picture: James Manning/PA Wire

“It’s a crying shame really because, under Labour, waiting times were never lower and waiting lists were never shorter. It was hard work to get there and our local NHS organisations, I know, worked tirelessly to achieve it. But it takes work to keep it there.

“The Conservative Government were happy to let things slip and patients have paid the price. Even changes of health secretary have made absolutely no difference. They either make things improve or they don’t want to.

“When people are waiting for treatment their lives go into limbo and their condition can get worse while they’re waiting. This is why Labour wants to see a return to short waiting lists and low waiting times. It’s what people need and deserve.”

According to the British Medical Association, the number of people on the waiting list for treatment stood at 6.48 million as of April. At the start of the pandemic in March 2020, that figure was 4.24 million.

Waiting times have also increased significantly – the total number of patients waiting over 18 weeks for treatment now stands at 2.48 million, while 323,093 patients had been waiting over one year for treatment.

However, Northumbria Healthcare has some of the best performance in the country. Up to the end of April, the trust had just 131 patients waiting more than a year.

The Trust had just one patient who waited more than 18 months and none waiting more than two years.

The Government has said it and the NHS have a plan to tackle the backlog.

The plan includes eliminating waits of longer than a year for elective care by March 2025, aiming to eliminate waits of over 18 months by April 2023 and making sure that three quarters of patients who have been urgently referred by their GP for suspected cancer will be diagnosed, or have cancer ruled out within 28 days.

The Government says it has also provided an extra £5.9bn of capital funding.

A spokeswoman for the Department of Health and Social Care said: “We’ve set out a plan to bust the Covid backlogs in health and care services backed by record funding over the next three years – to deliver the biggest catch-up programme in the NHS’s history.

“This includes rolling out new surgical hubs and up to 160 community diagnostic centres across the country – with over 90 already open and one million extra scans delivered.