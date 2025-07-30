A pilot project has shown how a switch to decaffeinated drinks could reduce falls on hospital wards in Northumberland and North Tyneside.

Across the trust’s hospitals, decaf drinks are available but not routinely offered to patients during drinks rounds. A wide range of specialists agree that making decaf drinks the norm could bring a range of benefits.

Chief among these was the potential reduction in patients falling as they try to go to the toilet, with data showing that more than a quarter of slips, trips and falls were due to this.

Two trials have now taken place with the first, in May 2024, involving wards at the Northumbria Specialist Emergency Care Hospital in Cramlington, Wansbeck and Hexham General Hospitals, Blyth Community Hospital, plus a care home.

The second, from January to March this year, expanded into five more wards, including in community hospitals at Alnwick and Berwick.

Elaine Francis, lead educator for the Enhanced Care for Older People (EnCOP) programme, said: “We have to be slightly cautious because there are many uncontrolled variables and other factors, but the results were still very exciting.

“During the first trial, we saw an 11% fall in toileting falls, and this was even higher at 20% in the second trial. We saw a 50% or more drop in toileting falls on three wards in trial one and seven wards in trial two.”

The trials also revealed other benefits such as improvements to skin health, and three-quarters of ward managers reporting calmer patients, better sleep, and reduced agitation. All managers said they want to continue with decaf based on their trial experience.

85% of patients were willing to switch when they were told about the benefits.

Clare Collins, from EnCOP, said: “We were inspired by colleagues at University Hospitals of Leicester NHS Trust.It has still sparked a lot of interest with more than 15 other NHS trusts contacting us to find out more, and thousands of people reading our blogs online.”

The Go decaf project at Northumbria Healthcare NHS Foundation Trust has been shortlisted for a Patient Experience Network National Award (PENNA) in the Measuring, Reporting and Acting – Using Insight for Improvement category.