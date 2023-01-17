Give blood in Northumberland - locations across the county to make an appointment as NHS calls for donors to come forward
Did you make it your new year’s resolution to sign up and donate blood in 2023?
As the NHS Give Blood service in England calls for O negative, B negative and A negative donors to come forward, we have taken a closer look at donation venues across Northumberland and wider North East if you want to make an appointment. The service has 25 permanent donor centres in England; for the North East, this is in Newcastle.
In addition, the blood service has a range of temporary community-based venues in local areas across the country, including in Northumberland. These are not permanent centres, and instead offer appointments two or three times a year, or more often depending on the number of blood donors.
While the service’s city donor centres – in the North East’s case, in Newcastle – have the greatest capacity for appointments, donors are welcomed to make an appointment for the future at their local venue. Blood donations will be just as valuable in the coming weeks and months.
Here are the locations that run blood donation sessions across the Northumberland area, according to the Give Blood website. To register as a blood donor or search for an appointment near you, visit the Give Blood website here.
Ashington Leisure Centre, Lintonville Terrace, Ashington, NE63 9JY
Beacon Hill Community Centre, Langdale Drive, Cramlington, NE23 8EH
Hirst Welfare Centre, Alexandra Road, Ashington, NE63 9HN
Holiday Inn, Fisher Lane, Seaton Burn, NE13 6BP
Morpeth Riverside Leisure Centre, New Market, Morpeth, NE61 1PR