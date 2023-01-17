In addition, the blood service has a range of temporary community-based venues in local areas across the country, including in Northumberland. These are not permanent centres, and instead offer appointments two or three times a year, or more often depending on the number of blood donors.

While the service’s city donor centres – in the North East’s case, in Newcastle – have the greatest capacity for appointments, donors are welcomed to make an appointment for the future at their local venue. Blood donations will be just as valuable in the coming weeks and months.

Here are the locations that run blood donation sessions across the Northumberland area, according to the Give Blood website. To register as a blood donor or search for an appointment near you, visit the Give Blood website here.

Ashington Leisure Centre, Lintonville Terrace, Ashington, NE63 9JY

Beacon Hill Community Centre, Langdale Drive, Cramlington, NE23 8EH

Are you hoping to donate blood in 2023? The NHS is calling for new and existing donors to come forward. Picture: Adobe Stock/LIGHTFIELD STUDIOS.

Hirst Welfare Centre, Alexandra Road, Ashington, NE63 9HN

Holiday Inn, Fisher Lane, Seaton Burn, NE13 6BP

Morpeth Riverside Leisure Centre, New Market, Morpeth, NE61 1PR

