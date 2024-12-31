Gifts presented to patients and staff at Alnwick hospital
Christmas gifts were presented to patients and staff at Alnwick Infirmary.
The kind gesture was made by the League of Friends of Alnwick Hospital.
Chairman Anne Harper was joined by Vivienne Shepherd to distribute the presents.
The group raises money through various events such as coffee mornings, supplemented by donations. A League of Friends shop and trolley service is also offered at the hospital on certain days.
