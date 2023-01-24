The new Stay Switched On campaign, supported by the NHS and the Association of Directors of Public Health, is calling on patients who need extra help to sign up to their energy supplier's priority services register.

Samantha Allen, chief executive of the NHS's North East and North Cumbria Integrated Care Board, said: “It's a tough winter for many people, particularly people who need extra support.

“A disrupted energy supply can have a big impact on vulnerable patients and we want to make sure people have the support they need. Getting registered means your supplier knows who you are and what help you need.”

The priority services register is a free service that helps suppliers know which customers need extra support. This could be because of your age, a disability, if you have an illness or mental health problems, have communication needs, or there have been changes in your life (such as pregnancy or if you have children under the age of five).

All you need to do is contact your energy supplier using phone, app or website, and ask to be put on their priority services register. If you are eligible, they can help with things like advance notice of power cuts, priority support in an emergency, or sending bills to a family member or carer.

