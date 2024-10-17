Gateshead walkers raise £20,000 for Parkinson’s UK

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Over 150 walkers took part in their local Walk for Parkinson’s event at Baltic Square in Gateshead on Saturday 31 August 2024.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Attendees had the choice of a two-mile or 4.5 mile route from Baltic Square, over the Millenium Bridge then taking in the famous landmarks of the Newcastle and Gateshead quayside.

Parkinson’s UK have raised over £20,000 from the day which will help fund vital research to find better treatments and a cure for the condition.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Parkinson’s is what happens when the brain cells that make dopamine start to die. There are more than 40 symptoms, from tremor and pain to anxiety. Some are treatable, but the drugs can have serious side effects. It gets worse over time and there’s no cure. Yet.

Walk for Parkinson's attracted over 150 fundraisers this August

Elizabeth Robertson, who travelled from America for the event, took part to raise funds for Parkinson’s UK because of the support the charity had given her cousin Jackie and her husband Bob.

Elizabeth said:

“We had a blast! As soon as we found out about Walk for Parkinson’s we signed up. Bob and Jackie have been heavily involved with the charity since Bob’s diagnosis in March 2022 so we knew we wanted to support this fantastic charity.

“The three of us have been doing a huge walking challenge over the summer, completing over 600 miles, and taking part in this event was the grand finale. Between the three of us we raised £1,502. Thank you to everyone at Parkinson’s UK!”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Fundraisers taking part in Walk for Parkinson’s at Baltic Square in Gateshead

Sam Johnston, Community Fundraiser for the North East and Cumbria at Parkinson’s UK, said:

“I’d like to say a huge thank you to everyone who took part in Walk for Parkinson’s at Baltic Square as well as all the volunteers who made the event possible.

“Parkinson’s UK estimates that around 153,000 people in the UK are living with Parkinson’s, including approximately 7,000 people across the North East and Cumbria. The amazing efforts of everyone who took part in Walk for Parkinson’s has helped us drive forward the groundbreaking research we urgently need to transform the lives of people affected by the condition.”

To find out more about fundraising for Parkinson’s UK please visit: www.parkinsons.org.uk/fundraising

Fundraisers, Jackie Fritchley-Simpson, Bob Fritchley-Simpson, Elizabeth Robertson at Walk for Parkinson's Baltic Square

ENDS

Media enquiries

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

For more information please contact Katie Kensit, Media and PR Officer at Parkinson’s UK, 020 7963 9311 or [email protected]

About Parkinson’s and Parkinson’s UK

Parkinson’s is what happens when the brain cells that make dopamine start to die. There are more than 40 symptoms, from tremor and pain to anxiety. Some are treatable, but the drugs can have serious side effects. It gets worse over time and there’s no cure. Yet.

Parkinson’s is the fastest growing neurological condition in the world. Around 153,000 people in the UK have Parkinson’s.

We are Parkinson's UK. Here for everyone affected by the condition. Funding research into the most promising treatments, taking us closer to a cure every day. Fighting for fair treatment and better services.

Read more facts and statistics.

Further information, advice and support is available on our website, www.parkinsons.org.uk or our free, confidential helpline on 0808 800 0303.