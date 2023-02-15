The medal is given to ambulance staff who have been in frontline emergency care services for more than 20 years, or seven years in frontline emergency care and 13 years in emergency care management.

Among the recipients was Chris Chalmers who started with the Scottish Ambulance Service in 2002 before transferring to the North East Ambulance Service. He was based in Berwick before moving to Wooler to become a community paramedic in 2015.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In 2017, he worked in Bishop Auckland as an emergency care clinical manager. He gradually made his way back north, working in Backworth and then Alnwick.

North East Ambulance Service medal recipients with chief executive Helen Ray and chief operating officer Stephen Segasby.

In 2021, he was successful in applying for the role of clinical operations manager which led to his current role as locality manager looking after the North Northumberland Alnwick locality.

Chief executive Helen Ray said: “I am incredibly proud of our colleagues who have dedicated so many years of service.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The past few years have been a particularly challenging time for the ambulance service but it is the hard work and commitment of colleagues such as these who have ensured we have kept going.”

Chief operating officer Stephen Segasby added: “We are honoured to mark the outstanding contribution our teams have made to the North East. I’m so proud of all of our colleagues and the work they do, especially during challenging times.