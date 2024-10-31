Friends donate new equipment to Alnwick hospital
A RITA (Reminisence/Rehabilitation and Interactive Therapy and Activities) machine was recently presented to staff of Ward 1 at Alnwick Infirmary.
The machine helps patients with dementia, particularly with memory impairments, by helping them recall and share events from their past through listening to music and watching news reports of significant historical events> Patients can also play games and watch films.
Pictured with members of the League of Friends are staff from Ward 1 and Roger Graves, representative of St Michael's Church Four and Twenty Club who made a donation towards the purchase of the machine.