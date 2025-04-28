Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Fresh is urging anyone using disposable vapes as a tool to quit smoking to be prepared ahead of a ban on single use vapes.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The upcoming ban on disposable vapes will prohibit the sale and supply of single use vapes in England, Scotland, and Wales. Coming into effect on June 1, 2025, under environmental legislation, any vapes legally on sale must be reusable, meaning that they can be recharged and refilled.

However, vapes are playing an important role in helping smokers to quit with six out of ten people who quit smoking in the North East over the last five years using a vape.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

North East tobacco control programme, Fresh is stressing that the ban is not a ban on all vapes and to remember that people will still have access to reusable and refillable versions.

The disposable vape ban will come into effect on June 1, 2025.

Ailsa Rutter OBE, director of Fresh and Balance, said: “The new rules will help take plastics out of the environment as waste while also reducing easy access of vapes to children. But adults will still have a full range of effective options to help them to quit lethal tobacco smoking.

“For people still using disposables now, buying a refillable device instead could save you money within weeks. Having a chat with an adviser could also help you ensure you get as much nicotine as you need to quit smoking and get more out of vaping as a quit aid.

“If you vape to quit smoking, it is important to switch completely and stay off tobacco. If you are concerned or in doubt, talk to your stop smoking service or specialist vape shop to help you make the switch.”