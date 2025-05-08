Freemasons help fund new medical equipment for use in Belford, Bamburgh and Seahouses areas

By Ian Smith

Specialist Reporter

Published 8th May 2025, 13:35 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Brethren from the Farne with Glendale Lodge No.5228 Seahouses presented a cheque for £500 to the Belford Medical Centre towards the purchase of vital equipment to be used in the surrounding area.

A Paediatric Pulse Oximeter will allow medical staff to monitor reliable, quick and easy measurement of blood oxygen levels in children.

The Lodge has recently also provided £1,000 to Belford Community Gym and £500 to the Wooler Doctors Fund at the Wooler Medical Centre for upkeep of equipment lent out to patients.

Related topics:FreemasonsSeahousesBamburgh

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1854
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice