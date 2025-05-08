Freemasons help fund new medical equipment for use in Belford, Bamburgh and Seahouses areas
Brethren from the Farne with Glendale Lodge No.5228 Seahouses presented a cheque for £500 to the Belford Medical Centre towards the purchase of vital equipment to be used in the surrounding area.
A Paediatric Pulse Oximeter will allow medical staff to monitor reliable, quick and easy measurement of blood oxygen levels in children.
The Lodge has recently also provided £1,000 to Belford Community Gym and £500 to the Wooler Doctors Fund at the Wooler Medical Centre for upkeep of equipment lent out to patients.
