Free wellbeing courses on offer from next month
Generous funding through the UK Shared Prosperity Fund and the North East Combined Authority Investment Fund has ensured that the courses can run free of charge.
A Nature and Wellbeing course will run at Woodhorn Museum in Ashington every Friday, between 11:00am and 2:00pm, from Friday 12th September through to Friday 17th October.To book a place visit www.northumberlandrecoverycollege.co.uk/evnts/nature-and-wellbeing/
The event is open to people aged 18+ and offers an opportunity for them to improve their wellbeing and personal resilience through group outdoor activities including wildlife gardening, guided walks, wildlife beneath the feet sessions, nature-based arts and crafts and a chance to learn how to look after local green spaces.
The good news for anybody unable to attend the sessions at Woodhorn Museum, is that the same sessions will be available every Thursday at the Isabella Heap Pavilion in Blyth, between 1:00pm and 3:00pm from Thursday 17th September to Thursday 22nd October. To book a place visit www.northumberlandrecoverycollege.co.uk/events/nature-and-wellbeing-2