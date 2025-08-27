Free wellbeing courses on offer from next month

Northumberland Wildlife Trust’s Communities and Nature team has joined forces with Northumberland Recovery College to host several wellbeing and nature courses in Northumberland this September and October.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Generous funding through the UK Shared Prosperity Fund and the North East Combined Authority Investment Fund has ensured that the courses can run free of charge.

A Nature and Wellbeing course will run at Woodhorn Museum in Ashington every Friday, between 11:00am and 2:00pm, from Friday 12th September through to Friday 17th October.To book a place visit www.northumberlandrecoverycollege.co.uk/evnts/nature-and-wellbeing/

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The event is open to people aged 18+ and offers an opportunity for them to improve their wellbeing and personal resilience through group outdoor activities including wildlife gardening, guided walks, wildlife beneath the feet sessions, nature-based arts and crafts and a chance to learn how to look after local green spaces.

Woodhorn nature walk.

The good news for anybody unable to attend the sessions at Woodhorn Museum, is that the same sessions will be available every Thursday at the Isabella Heap Pavilion in Blyth, between 1:00pm and 3:00pm from Thursday 17th September to Thursday 22nd October. To book a place visit www.northumberlandrecoverycollege.co.uk/events/nature-and-wellbeing-2