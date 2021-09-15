A woman with Multiple Sclerosis receives at home care from her carer.

The webinar takes place on Wednesday, September 29 at 1.30pm and its focus is on helping people get the most from their clinic appointment.

MS specialist nurses from Northumbria Healthcare NHS Foundation Trust will explain how patients can prepare for their appointment, giving hints and tips to make the conversation between the person and healthcare professional work well.

The event is part of a range of activities planned by the Northumberland and North Tyneside groups to support local people with multiple sclerosis.

MS affects more than 100,000 people in the UK, and symptoms typically appear in people in their 20s and 30s. MS attacks the nervous system, causing a range of unpredictable symptoms, including problems with balance and mobility, fatigue, cognitive issues and pain.

Even though MS isn’t necessarily a fatal condition in itself, eventually patients may become unable to carry out normal daily activities without the assistance of others and can experience neurological decline.

Sheila Greenwood, regional development officer at the MS Society, said: “People with MS need access to helpful, practical information so they can have a better overall experience of coping with any healthcare issues. This information event will provide them with ideas to try out which will aid communication with their healthcare contacts and provide them with a good healthcare experience.

"Everyone affected by MS is welcome.”

Attendance is free, but places must be booked in advance. To book your place or for more information, follow this link to Eventbrite: https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/167621750167

You can also email [email protected] for more details.