Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Smokers in Northumberland can now take advantage of a free scheme which encourages them to swap cigarettes for vapes.

After signing up to a six-week programme of support, free vape starter kits will be offered to smokers to help them kick the costly and dangerous habit.

The scheme is available to current smokers who are over 18 and a resident of Northumberland.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Swap to Stop is part of a national programme to help people to quit. The scheme is part of a series of measures to help reduce smoking rates to 5% or less by 2030.

Smokers in Northumberland can now take advantage of a free scheme which encourages them to swap cigarettes for vapes. Picture: Pixabay

Cllr Wendy Pattison, chair of the Northumberland Tobacco Control Partnership, said: "Research shows that vaping is an effective way of quitting smoking for good. Although vaping is not risk free, it is a fraction of the risk of smoking and is proven to be popular and effective way to help smokers end their habit.”