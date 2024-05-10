Free vape incentive offered to Northumberland smokers
and live on Freeview channel 276
After signing up to a six-week programme of support, free vape starter kits will be offered to smokers to help them kick the costly and dangerous habit.
The scheme is available to current smokers who are over 18 and a resident of Northumberland.
Swap to Stop is part of a national programme to help people to quit. The scheme is part of a series of measures to help reduce smoking rates to 5% or less by 2030.
Cllr Wendy Pattison, chair of the Northumberland Tobacco Control Partnership, said: "Research shows that vaping is an effective way of quitting smoking for good. Although vaping is not risk free, it is a fraction of the risk of smoking and is proven to be popular and effective way to help smokers end their habit.”
For more information call 01670 813135 or email stopsmokingnorthumberland.gov.uk
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.