NHS Northumberland Clinical Commissioning Group (CCG) has partnered with Kooth to ensure that every adult, young person and child over the age of 11 now has access to safe digital support outside of the normal 9-5 working day.

Kooth.com (for young people 11-25) was launched in the county in 2020 and last week the Qwell.io (adults 18+) service went live.

Available 24 hours a day, seven days a week, both services are free, anonymous and there are no referrals needed from a health professional, waiting lists, thresholds or criteria to meet to qualify for support.

Mental health among people of all ages suffered drastically during the pandemic.

The aim is to offer a place for individuals seeking non-judgemental professional help for mental health concerns.

There is no one-size fits all approach to mental health, which is why both Kooth.com and Qwell.io are designed to work in partnership with other existing NHS services.

Once registered, Qwell.io and Kooth.com can both be accessed via any internet-connected device such as a laptop, smartphone or tablet.

Jane Walker, NHS Northumberland CCG’s strategic commissioning manager for complex care, said: “It is really good news that Qwell is now available for the adult population in Northumberland.

“There is no doubt that the Covid-19 pandemic has exacerbated mental health problems in our communities.