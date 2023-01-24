Free Morpeth, Ashington, and online exercise classes launched for older people by Age UK Northumberland
New weekly exercise classes aimed at getting older people active have been launched in Northumberland.
Six 30-minute weekly classes have been organised by Age UK Northumberland in Ashington, Morpeth, and online.
The free sessions, funded by Versus Arthritis and Sport England, are designed by falls prevention trainers to improve the mobility and confidence to get out and about of participants.
Chief executive of Age UK Northumberland Amy Whyte said: “We encourage anyone who feels that they have lost a bit of mobility during the cold winter months to come along and give it a try.
“We have seen some remarkable improvements from people who have taken part in groups like this in the past.”
Online classes are held on Tuesdays at 2pm and Wednesdays at 2pm and 3.30pm.
In-person classes take place in St George's United Reformed Church, Morpeth at noon every Monday and at The Round House in Ashington on Tuesdays at 2.45pm and Wednesdays at 12.15pm.
Email [email protected] to get involved.