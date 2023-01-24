The free sessions, funded by Versus Arthritis and Sport England, are designed by falls prevention trainers to improve the mobility and confidence to get out and about of participants.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Chief executive of Age UK Northumberland Amy Whyte said: “We encourage anyone who feels that they have lost a bit of mobility during the cold winter months to come along and give it a try.

The classes are designed to improve the mobility, balance, and confidence of older people.

“We have seen some remarkable improvements from people who have taken part in groups like this in the past.”

Online classes are held on Tuesdays at 2pm and Wednesdays at 2pm and 3.30pm.

Advertisement Hide Ad