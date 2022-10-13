FREE flu jabs at Northumberland branches of Boots available from this weekend
People aged between 50 and 64 can now book a free flu jab at Boots.
Until now, free jabs were only available for people aged 65 and over, those with underlying health conditions and other groups such as carers.
But from Saturday (October 15), Boots is offers free NHS vaccinations at almost 2,000 of its stores across the UK.
It has more than one million appointments still available, although around 900,000 have already been booked.
Most Popular
Special vaccination hubs have been created at Boots stores across Northumberland. They are located at:
- Marygate, Berwick-upon-Tweed;
- Manor Walks shopping centre in Cramlington;
- Bridge Street in Morpeth, and
- Fore Street in Hexham.
To book an appointment, click here
Covid-19 booster jabs will also be offered to people aged 50 to 64 from tomorrow too, and Boots will administer a flu jab alongside the booster wherever possible.
NHS leaders and scientists have predicted an early peak in flu cases this year, coupled with warnings of lower levels of natural immunity and increased Covid-19 in circulation.
Marc Donovan, chief pharmacist at Boots, said: “Flu is an unpleasant virus that can make you feel really unwell, but you can help to protect yourself and your loved ones from flu with a vaccination.
"Free NHS flu jabs are offered to those more at risk from complications from flu, so I would recommend that everyone eligible books an appointment as soon as possible.”