Until now, free jabs were only available for people aged 65 and over, those with underlying health conditions and other groups such as carers.

But from Saturday (October 15), Boots is offers free NHS vaccinations at almost 2,000 of its stores across the UK.

It has more than one million appointments still available, although around 900,000 have already been booked.

Boots is now offering free flu jabs to people over 50 at several Northumberland chemists.

Special vaccination hubs have been created at Boots stores across Northumberland. They are located at:

- Marygate, Berwick-upon-Tweed;

- Manor Walks shopping centre in Cramlington;

- Bridge Street in Morpeth, and

- Fore Street in Hexham.

To book an appointment, click here

Covid-19 booster jabs will also be offered to people aged 50 to 64 from tomorrow too, and Boots will administer a flu jab alongside the booster wherever possible.

NHS leaders and scientists have predicted an early peak in flu cases this year, coupled with warnings of lower levels of natural immunity and increased Covid-19 in circulation.

Marc Donovan, chief pharmacist at Boots, said: “Flu is an unpleasant virus that can make you feel really unwell, but you can help to protect yourself and your loved ones from flu with a vaccination.